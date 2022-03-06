Landscaping was another major investment in the project’s budget, turning the backyard into something more closely resembling a “golf course with trees.” Isaac spent $48K on the illuminated stone pathway that leads up to the space.
"We did our best to tuck the buildings into the site—the goal was to get up high on a perch. It was a matter of setting that elevation and working back down with the topography," says architectural designer Riley Pratt.
Whether it’s cross-country skiing in the winter or trail running in the summer, the 330-foot home’s minimalist design encourages Catherine to be outside in the surrounding landscape throughout the year.
Junipero House is both open to the elements and protected from their unfiltered impacts. All rooms are bestowed with their own private terrace and garden views or access.
Moss-covered rocks and twisted tree trunks give the landscape a fairyland-like quality.
Just outside the studio, Ground Studio Landscape Architecture created a natural courtyard with a meadow and an edgeless pool that mimics a pond.
Sunlight pours through the surrounding treetops and creates light play on the forest floor and on the interior of the studio.
Pine and gravel sleepers follow the site’s natural slope, weaving through the existing pine trees until reaching the home’s entrance.
The green roof over the one-story living area blends the home into the bushland.
The en suite bathroom in the Mountain View cabin has a full-ceiling skylight and a glass wall.