d
Collection by
David Glover
Lakeshore flooring
View
13
Photos
For the flooring, designer David Lucido imported Stalitillo tile.
Two-tone cabinets anchor the kitchen, including stained white oak on the bottom and white uppers.
Now, Saltillo floor tiles meld with soft blue cabinetry and a glazed brick tile backsplash.
The kitchen features custom-made cabinetry and countertops.
The material palette was investigated early on, along with a variety of layout options. The end product reflected both the homeowner’s style and the unique character of the home.
In the kitchen, blue cabinets add another captivating burst of color.
The most striking aspect of this space is what the agent describes as the "dramatic concrete barrel vault ceiling, refinished by a walnut shell blast [to offer] a matte, velvety-soft texture."
The remodeled kitchen showcases Marmoreal flooring by Dzek, a Bertazzoni range, a ModernAire hood, and a Wolf oven.
By showcasing the original ceiling, Howorko brought close to 100 feet of new space to the studio.
A tiny pinstriped door set into a larger door allows Ahmed Belkhodja’s cat to move freely through the apartment.
Just inside the glass, textured stone tiles serve as a natural and seamless threshold to the interior living area.
