White Marmoreal flooring with shades of green, gold, and orange and dark green-painted cabinetry accented with brass pulls add whimsy in the laundry area.
A tiny pinstriped door set into a larger door allows Ahmed Belkhodja’s cat to move freely through the apartment.
All three extraction hoods in the building were designed by Fala.
A wall of glass and clear roof significantly brighten and enlarge the back room, which now has a small kitchenette at the back wall.
A floating Ipe bench now sits outside the front door, juxtaposed against siding painted Benjamin Moore “Wrought Iron.” The glass panels beside the door now have reeded glass.
The wet areas open to views of native trees above allow the morning light to flood in
Mattingly encased the shower in 2x2
The bathroom has been decorated in neutral colours to help create a clutter-free sanctuary. Hidden storage is built into the ceiling above.
“The pool house was something I always wanted to build,” Robert says. The bar is the main attraction. And next to it, a lime tree is within reach to make fresh gin and tonics.
Custom vanity for primary bathroom.
Grimshaw and his partner didn’t work with a mood board or go in with a big grand vision; rather, they felt it out along the way and let the home dictate decisions. “If I’d been left to my own devices, it would’ve been much more boring,” he laughs. “She brought the richness.
In the bathrooms, a different variety of plaster was employed: Moroccan Tadelakt, selected for its waterproof application. (“You see it in most hammams,” says Grimshaw, who had spent time working in Morroco.)