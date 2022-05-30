Limited tickets remaining: Dwell Open House Los Angeles
Collection by Lisa Sauvé

Lake Ann

View 56 Photos
Built-in, tiled alcoves showcase work from ceramic artists Kati Von Lehman and Ank Ceramics.
The kitchen features bleached red oak storage cabinets custom-made by L&Z Specialties, Inc. The dining table is from Areti, paired with Eero Saarinen Tulip chairs from the client's collection, and a distinctive mobile from Gam Fratesi adds a commanding accent.
“We pulled apart one volume and staggered it along the buildable area of the property,” says architect Matthew Ahlberg of Portland firm Barrett Made. The home is clad in unfinished cedar, meant to weather over time.
A breezeway complete with swings connects the front and back decks. “We knew we wanted a covered entry, but we left it open to create a larger outdoor space,” says Scott, who admits to occasionally using the swings himself. Mud guards are built into the Kebony decking to keep dirt from being tracked inside. The teak chairs are by Skagerak.
The new studio is full of light and intended as a flexible space for guests, home office, or creative space. The oversized sliding doors expose the kitchen while tucking the bedroom away.
This clean-lined home designed by Lim + Lu makes use of materials like rattan, oak, and volcanic slate to create an island vibe.
Exterior feels like barn
Designed by Dratler Duthoit, this apartment greets visitors with an illuminated central living space.
Hood Cliff Retreat (Wittman Estes)
L'Abri reinterprets the legendary A-frame to create a secluded shelter just north of Ottawa, Canada.
The clients for an existing home in Seattle approached Best Practice Architecture with a need to make space for an aging family member, but the home on-site was already filled to the brim. The firm's answer was to expand the existing detached garage into a gracious and airy living suite. The architects worked with the natural, six-foot slope of the site and built the Granny Pad into the hill to gain the needed interior height. The volume on the right is the original garage footprint, which now houses a kitchen and sitting room. The added volume on the left hosts the bedroom, as well as a bathroom beneath the loft space.
Long Cabin Kitchen.
Villa Kivi on a tiny island by Vertti Kivi
The archipelago is an integral part of the villa.
