m
Collection by Mark Fischer

LA Stairs

View 6 Photos
A solid wall on the south side blocks out the afternoon sun while openings in the north brings in good light and views of age-old trees in the garden that were kept.
Coming down the stairs, one is able to connect with the large garden through expansive floor-to-ceiling sliding windows.
From the second level of the house, Griffin climbs the stairs his own way.
With white oak treads and a steel-and-glass railing, the new staircase is much more elegant.
A striking timber and black metal stair connects the two stories, and the gallery-like white walls are perfect for displaying artwork.
