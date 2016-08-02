At the height of his career, having achieved a style and independence from historical styles, Antoni Gaudí designed Casa Milà (1906-1912), his last secular work and one of the most innovative in functional terms, spatial distribution, structural system, and in construction and ornamental methods. The industrialist Pere Milà and his wife Roser Segimon commissioned Gaudí to build an apartment house, with the aim of turning the main floor into a family residence and leasing out the rest of the dwellings. Casa Milà is popularly known as 'La Pedrera' (the stone quarry) in allusion to the resemblance of its façade to an open quarry. Its uniqueness, artistic and heritage value have received universal recognition when in 1984 UNESCO inscribed the building in its World Heritage List, for its exceptional universal value.

Casa Milà / La Pedrera

Antoni Gaudí i Cornet

1912

Passeig de Gràcia, 92, Barcelona, Spain

