The original owners made the shoji panels themselves, and John and Erik replaced the rice paper. “There’s something special about knowing the screens were made by hand,” Erik says.
Each of the three bathrooms have been fully remodeled. The primary suite also comes with a spacious walk-in closet lined with hardwood floors.
This painting, done in the early '60s by Jesus Leuus, a Mexican modernist artist. "
The original Jones &amp; Emmons floor plan from 1964.
"I often choose finishes that allow the natural texture to show through, and finishes that emphasize the cathedrals and burls of the graining,
An outdoor shower is right off the kitchen, next to a surfboard made by Kurtis Woodin. The fiberglass and wood windows and doors are from Marvin.
The backyard boasts easy access to the San Gabriel Mountains, and is framed perfectly for outdoor entertaining or just a mid-day lounge.
