Dwell House
NEW
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandinavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Guides
ADUs
Furnishings & Finishes
Gardening & Plants
Kitchen & Bath
Mortgages & Budgets
Prefab
Pros & Project Management
Sustainability
Tech & Automation
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Subscribe
Sign In
r
Collection by
Rachael Nelson
LA homes
View
9
Photos
The original owners made the shoji panels themselves, and John and Erik replaced the rice paper. “There’s something special about knowing the screens were made by hand,” Erik says.
Each of the three bathrooms have been fully remodeled. The primary suite also comes with a spacious walk-in closet lined with hardwood floors.
This painting, done in the early '60s by Jesus Leuus, a Mexican modernist artist. "
The original Jones & Emmons floor plan from 1964.
"I often choose finishes that allow the natural texture to show through, and finishes that emphasize the cathedrals and burls of the graining,
An outdoor shower is right off the kitchen, next to a surfboard made by Kurtis Woodin. The fiberglass and wood windows and doors are from Marvin.
The backyard boasts easy access to the San Gabriel Mountains, and is framed perfectly for outdoor entertaining or just a mid-day lounge.
Share