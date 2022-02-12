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Collection by Therese Brion

la casa - compacto

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The couple loves to cook and host, so the kitchen was designed to be sturdy—"I just didn't want anything to be precious,
The couple loves to cook and host, so the kitchen was designed to be sturdy—"I just didn't want anything to be precious,
Fittingly, the brick was painted "Country Living
Fittingly, the brick was painted "Country Living
Sundius and Ichiki sided the home with sand-colored stucco that ties to the other stucco-clad homes in the neighborhood.
Sundius and Ichiki sided the home with sand-colored stucco that ties to the other stucco-clad homes in the neighborhood.
Floor Plan of Swing Step House by Studio And
Floor Plan of Swing Step House by Studio And
The Uphill Utilitarian Shed when fully opened.
The Uphill Utilitarian Shed when fully opened.
Sundius and Ichiki employed a white-painted, stepped ceiling that's made from drywall and reflects a bright, yellow wall and door and the pink tone that accents the bathroom skylight.
Sundius and Ichiki employed a white-painted, stepped ceiling that's made from drywall and reflects a bright, yellow wall and door and the pink tone that accents the bathroom skylight.