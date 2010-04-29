LA-ab and LSU

I'm headed to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to have a look at a house for a feature in the October issue. While I'm there I'm quite excited to be stopping in to chat with a class of graduate students in architecture at Louisiana State University. Architect and educator Jim Sullivan was kind enough to invite me to meet his students, and in the process I got a look at some of his own work at his firm LA-ab. He told me that only after getting tenure at LSU, where he also heads up the Research Office for Novice Design Education, was he able to devote more time to his private practice, but he's got a couple projects under construction now.

Check out the slideshow of his work and let me know if there are any spots in Baton Rouge I should not miss.