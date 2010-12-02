Former pastry chef Jessica Goryl, who learned to make ice cream while working at a steakhouse, has just opened L.A. Creamery, which offers two dozen homemade flavors each day, churned onsite in a shiny silver machine nicknamed Zelda. For each flavor of what she calls her “artisan ice cream,” she uses no more than five locally derived ingredients, including organic cream from Straus Family Creamery in Northern California, and seasonal fruits and nuts. Goryl and her fellow ice cream artisans make the waffle cones, sauces and toppings (like brownie pieces and gingersnaps) fresh each morning. She and her co-partners, Stephen Bikoff and Nancy Saltzman, recruited George Kelly from Hollywood-based Kelly Architects to create a modern ice cream parlor, complete with a sign that asks patrons to “keep calm and have an ice cream.” The flavors, which change every day, can vary from Salted Caramel and Green Tea to Sticky Toffee Pudding and always include ‟adult” varieties like Bourbon or Milk Chocolate–Guinness, which is really, really tasty.