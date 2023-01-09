The custom storage solutions can hold a variety of items including bicycles and bicycle trailers, house and gardening tools, camping equipment and the outdoor grill.
David and Mayuko Lai’s Japanese-inspired home hides technology, doors, and storage space with smart solutions.
The Lai family—Mayuko, baby Shota on her lap, David, Maya, and Yumi sitting on a cushion on the deck—relaxes in their indoor-outdoor living space, made by opening the glass sliding doors to connect the living room and engawa deck.