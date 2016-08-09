Kukio 15B-2B, Hawaii Island

This two story residence is perched on a landscaped lot that is perfectly elevated to take advantage of the beautiful Kohala and the Hualalai Mountain views. The contemporary design maximizes the benefits of tropical cross breezes and allows you to enjoy Hawaii's year-round incredible weather from within the home, while providing a true sense of living without walls.

With two guest suites located near the entry on the first floor, access two additional bedroom suites on the second level by one of the two staircases. The master suite, also located on the second story, includes a private office, lanai, huge walk-in closet, and luxurious bathroom. This property is located in the heart of Kukio, only a short distance from the Golf and Beach Club and Uluweuweu Bay. Kukio is the premier, members only, private equity club and residential community on the Big Island.

1.22 Acres Land | 5,902 sqft Living | 5BR / 5.5BA | Offered for $ 10.5M

www.hawaiilife.com/mls...