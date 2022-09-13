The 5,000-square-foot lot had an existing brick perimeter wall, which was starting to crumble. Smud decided restore it, thus adding privacy to the glass-walled ground level and the surrounding garden.
Architect Ana Smud’s residence in the Vicente López suburb of Buenos Aires is surrounded by gardens and wrapped in timber, concrete, and glass.
A custom sink by Vola in the kitchen has a twin on the outside for washing vegetables from the roof garden before bringing them indoors. The shelves are made of wood from trees felled on-site. The main house, visible in the background, was the designers’ first residential commission.