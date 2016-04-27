Theatrical in decor and brilliant in design, the Kixeye space gives unique personality to thoughtful functionality.



Kixeye is a San Fransisco-based developer of online strategy and combat games that has recently emerged as a leader in its market since rebranding in 2011. With the upsurge of business, quarters were tight, and the company needed a new space.



Their new headquarters are dramatic and based on their unique ethos: vintage Hollywood and space-themed movies, but not at the cost of efficiency. The space moves with the company’s agile workflow, with writable walls, sliding panels, and mobile whiteboards.



The challenge of redesigning a small space with a quick timeline on a lower budget is solved with the use of inexpensive materials and multifunctional panels with the ability to move and collapse. The result is an adaptable space with a playful Kixeye experience.