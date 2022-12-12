Cornflower blue hexagonal tiles form the backsplash in this blue kitchen, where the tiles continue onto the countertop (often a great way to save on your budget), which is edged in copper. The blue cabinets are a solid color in contrast to the variegated tones of the tiles.
Dark gray marble slabs are complemented by cedar accents, in the slat wall and ceiling treatment, as well as the paneled wall.
The wall on the left was completely rebuilt to include more effective storage, including a pantry and place for cleaning supplies. Deeper storage, and the refrigerator, are on the right.