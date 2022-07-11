SubscribeSign In
b
Collection by Beth Bernstein

Kitchens

View 4 Photos
The kitchen is well-equipped with all new appliances and plenty of counter-space.
The kitchen is well-equipped with all new appliances and plenty of counter-space.
An open layout allows the main living spaces to seamlessly mingle.
An open layout allows the main living spaces to seamlessly mingle.
The c-shaped kitchen is built from Ikea carcasses which were strengthen by the couple’s joiner to withstand the weight of the polished concrete worktops and clad in Douglas Fir plywood.
The c-shaped kitchen is built from Ikea carcasses which were strengthen by the couple’s joiner to withstand the weight of the polished concrete worktops and clad in Douglas Fir plywood.