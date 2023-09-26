Kitchens
There are 12 arches in total throughout the home, playing up the desert modernism vibes. “I feel like they bring a very soft, timeless, and creative aspect to such simple parts of the home—like as simple as a walkway or a window,” says Derek. In the kitchen, and throughout the home, there is no natural gas consumption; every appliance is electric.
“We chose to have a very big kitchen,” says Egelund. “I love it when people cook together.” The kitchen is by Egelund’s brand Vipp, and is a design that was developed more than 14 years ago. The couple have the same kitchen in black in their Copenhagen apartment but decided that the warm gray color was better suited to the coastal setting of the summer house.