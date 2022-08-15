SubscribeSign In
The two bedrooms are set far beyond the main living areas at the opposite end of the home, presenting calming sanctuaries to rest and relax.
Adding storage under the new stair maximizes the kitchen's footprint. Hemlock wood on the stair was stained to complement the casework. The faucet is from Brizo and the green backsplash tile is Heath.
The kitchen underwent the most dramatic change, being relocated to the back of the house adjacent to the living room. White Oak floors and casework and new Kolbe windows warm up the space. The pendant light is from Design Within Reach, and the bar stools are custom from Sean Woolsey.
The designers re-sized the cabinetry and extended the custom stove hood up to the high ceilings to better balance the proportions of the room. The fronts were kept deliberately minimal, with no hardware.
New streamlined cabinets are painted in Benjamin Moore, ‘Sea Haze,’ with a super functional Caesarstone counter in ‘Organic White.’ For the backsplash, honed Calacatta Bettogli Classic marble was used to spotlight its dramatic veining. “Kirsti loves stone, so that was where we got to play,” says Mattingly.
Designers Sandy Gallois and Hana Mattingly worked with the owners to instill a whole new look and feel to this Lake Tahoe cabin, starting in the kitchen. “We're big foodies, and we love to cook and host,” says Kirsti, so the home was designed for friends and family to gather. As such, the designers relocated the sink to the peninsula so that whomever is there can stay in the conversation. The stools are the Danish Design Store High Stool, in soaped oak and natural leather.
Open kitchen with bar, supported by reclaimed I-beam
Open kitchen with island supported by reclaimed steel I-beam
Custom built walnut waterfall counter around the beverage center
The pantry lines the wall to the right.
There’s now enough space for a large island with seating at the center of the room.
We chose a warm black slab cabinet in the kitchen to contrast the rich white oak floors that carry throughout the main level.
A new office sits at the front of the house, and its moody walls and bookshelves contrast the other rooms' mostly light and neutral palette.
