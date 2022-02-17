SubscribeSign In
A palette of concrete, walnut, plaster, wood, and the architects’ favorite marble, Ceppo di Gre, imparts a timeless patina into the once-cramped interiors, as seen in the refreshed kitchen.
The kitchen backsplash features Yohen Border mosaic tile from Inax. Note the curved shape of the island. The stools are from Normann Copenhagen.
Luminaire Authentik Nomad pendants hang over the new island, with an antique family hutch acting as storage against the wall.
“One of the most important aspects of this house is the timber roof,” says architect Gabe Hodge. “There are no interior partitions that engage with that roof—it’s free from the fireplace all the way to the other end of the house.” The effect is a continuous, unbroken canopy that amplifies the feeling of openness. The kitchen, pantry, and powder room are conceived as a block of smaller spaces within the open floor plan.
The couple live on the ground floor of the main building and in the two-story laneway house located across a paved terrace. In the future, the laneway house can be turned into a separate apartment, to create a total of five condos.
The new kitchen's walnut cabinetry is warm and organic compared to the off-white quartz countertops.
Traditional blue and white azulejos tiles define the bright kitchen.
The revamped kitchen features custom walnut cabinetry by Stille Home—all made from a fallen walnut tree from Leah and Kyle’s last project. All of the home’s cabinets and custom built-ins were the result of a close collaboration between Leah and Kyle. “It’s rare to find a builder who can instantly understand the wild ideas in my head, and bring them to life even more beautiful than I imagined,” says Leah.
For the interior, Dudik used African mahogany and stainless steel to complement the concrete structure and the surrounding landscape.
In Austin, ceramicist Amanda Rivera helped design the renovation of her family's 1930s Spanish Mediterranean style home. Amanda crafted many of the interior elements herself, including the new ceramic backsplash tile in the kitchen.
Cahill opened the kitchen to the dining area, while Alves and Echeverry took a wabi-sabi approach to the interiors with textured tile and plaster. The palette mixes earth tones with splashes of color, as seen in the kitchen's custom, handmade cobalt-blue pendants. The hue was inspired by the vessel in the corner by Toronto ceramist Tamara "Solem" Alissa.
