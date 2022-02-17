Kitchens
“One of the most important aspects of this house is the timber roof,” says architect Gabe Hodge. “There are no interior partitions that engage with that roof—it’s free from the fireplace all the way to the other end of the house.” The effect is a continuous, unbroken canopy that amplifies the feeling of openness. The kitchen, pantry, and powder room are conceived as a block of smaller spaces within the open floor plan.
The revamped kitchen features custom walnut cabinetry by Stille Home—all made from a fallen walnut tree from Leah and Kyle’s last project. All of the home’s cabinets and custom built-ins were the result of a close collaboration between Leah and Kyle. “It’s rare to find a builder who can instantly understand the wild ideas in my head, and bring them to life even more beautiful than I imagined,” says Leah.
