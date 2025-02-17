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Collection by Edward Elion

Kitchens

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“We’re always throwing events,” says Paul, so the indoor/outdoor style was a great fit for them.
“We’re always throwing events,” says Paul, so the indoor/outdoor style was a great fit for them.
In the kitchen, custom cabinetry with transparent doors helps keep the space light and airy, as does a lower open shelf for tea, sugar and other everyday essentials.
In the kitchen, custom cabinetry with transparent doors helps keep the space light and airy, as does a lower open shelf for tea, sugar and other everyday essentials.
Modern lines softened by these wood edges
Modern lines softened by these wood edges
Designed for a couple, the one-bedroom, one-bathroom home totals 1,722 square feet with a square plan and flat roof.
Designed for a couple, the one-bedroom, one-bathroom home totals 1,722 square feet with a square plan and flat roof.