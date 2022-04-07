SubscribeSign In
Collection by Ben Ward

Kitchens

In the kitchen, mini orb pendants by Allied Maker illuminate the island. The kitchen stools are by KBH through Fair Design.
In the kitchen, custom cabinetry with transparent doors helps keep the space light and airy, as does a lower open shelf for tea, sugar and other everyday essentials.
"In the kitchen, cluttered soffits were removed and a larger opening to the dining room was introduced."
