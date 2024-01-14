As with the mudroom, a Cor-Ten steel façade indicates the main entry of the primary bedroom building. “The sun shines right through the building in late afternoon,” Shaw remarks.
The living room’s wood-burning fireplace has a concrete hearth that wraps the chimney and runs under the windows, acting as seating, a plant ledge, and creating a spot to store logs, all of which are harvested from the site.
The basement-level family room connects with a guest bedroom that features a painting by Marleigh Culver.
The kitchen features custom-lacquered cabinets with white oak handles and, in lieu of upper cabinets, a wall niche to display dishes.