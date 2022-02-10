Kitchens
The homes actively avoid the direct use of fossil fuels—such as gas for heating—and utilize electric-based systems that enable use of renewables for on-site generation. “We also tend to approach projects with a ‘fabric first’ mentality whereby Koto buildings are designed with high-performance envelopes that limit the amount of energy required for services such as heating, cooling, and lighting,” says Theo.
White oak storage wraps the kitchen, which is tucked under the lower ceiling, to create a more cozy spot that’s still connected to the living areas. “It's such a large space,” Erling says of the great room. “It's nice to be more intimate in the kitchen zone.” The counters are Gascogne blue limestone.
The founder of Polly Harbison Design transformed the 1940s home where her sister, Margot, resides with her family to include a new kitchen, a bedroom with an outdoor shower, and wide-open garden views. In the main communal areas, floor-to-ceiling glass doors and wooden screens slide open completely, allowing Margot, Ewen, and their three daughters to get fresh air.