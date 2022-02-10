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Collection by Joy Bailey

Kitchens

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The kitchen cabinets are made from a pressed wood-fiber product. The countertop and backsplash are Caesarstone.
The kitchen cabinets are made from a pressed wood-fiber product. The countertop and backsplash are Caesarstone.
The homes actively avoid the direct use of fossil fuels—such as gas for heating—and utilize electric-based systems that enable use of renewables for on-site generation. “We also tend to approach projects with a ‘fabric first’ mentality whereby Koto buildings are designed with high-performance envelopes that limit the amount of energy required for services such as heating, cooling, and lighting,” says Theo.
The homes actively avoid the direct use of fossil fuels—such as gas for heating—and utilize electric-based systems that enable use of renewables for on-site generation. “We also tend to approach projects with a ‘fabric first’ mentality whereby Koto buildings are designed with high-performance envelopes that limit the amount of energy required for services such as heating, cooling, and lighting,” says Theo.
House in Luxor - Cooking Space
House in Luxor - Cooking Space
Milla and Nigel thought the kitchen island should anchor the first floor, and they wanted colors that matched the frescoes. Stone specialist Nick Blok found exactly what they were looking for: a monolithic piece of Italian quartzite with muted pinks and umbers in the veining.
Milla and Nigel thought the kitchen island should anchor the first floor, and they wanted colors that matched the frescoes. Stone specialist Nick Blok found exactly what they were looking for: a monolithic piece of Italian quartzite with muted pinks and umbers in the veining.
White oak storage wraps the kitchen, which is tucked under the lower ceiling, to create a more cozy spot that’s still connected to the living areas. “It's such a large space,” Erling says of the great room. “It's nice to be more intimate in the kitchen zone.” The counters are Gascogne blue limestone.
White oak storage wraps the kitchen, which is tucked under the lower ceiling, to create a more cozy spot that’s still connected to the living areas. “It's such a large space,” Erling says of the great room. “It's nice to be more intimate in the kitchen zone.” The counters are Gascogne blue limestone.
The pine interior features custom details like a rolling couch from Aquaclean and a kitchen cupboard wide enough for a paella pan. A D-7 freestanding stove from Rocal hangs on the wall.
The pine interior features custom details like a rolling couch from Aquaclean and a kitchen cupboard wide enough for a paella pan. A D-7 freestanding stove from Rocal hangs on the wall.
SF Historic Renovation
SF Historic Renovation
The founder of Polly Harbison Design transformed the 1940s home where her sister, Margot, resides with her family to include a new kitchen, a bedroom with an outdoor shower, and wide-open garden views. In the main communal areas, floor-to-ceiling glass doors and wooden screens slide open completely, allowing Margot, Ewen, and their three daughters to get fresh air.
The founder of Polly Harbison Design transformed the 1940s home where her sister, Margot, resides with her family to include a new kitchen, a bedroom with an outdoor shower, and wide-open garden views. In the main communal areas, floor-to-ceiling glass doors and wooden screens slide open completely, allowing Margot, Ewen, and their three daughters to get fresh air.