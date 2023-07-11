The large Chinese Flame tree can be fully enjoyed from the two outdoor seating areas.
The homeowners are known for collecting spirits as well. Fun fact: They sold a few of the bottles to afford their dream dining room fixture.
Quartz is one of the hardest minerals on earth with plenty of applications beyond the kitchen and bathroom. Here, Cambria’s Berkshire Brass Sculpted™ design has been used to create a dramatic bar and fireplace in a light-filled living room.
Campers line up on the shore of Lake Wahbekanetta at the National Music Camp in Interlochen, Michigan, for instruction from Oscar Zimmerman, former first bass player for Toscanini.
In the kitchen, the couple prepare a meal. The Multiform island is topped in Corian; the oven and hood is from Wolf.