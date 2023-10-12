SubscribeSign In
Kitchen/Bath

The design team specified durable, easy-to-maintain, nontoxic, recyclable, natural, and regenerative materials. The kitchen island is engineered quartz and the cabinets are from a local cabinetmaker.
Imagine never having to clean shower grout again. That’s part of the promise of Wilsonart’s new Wetwall panels, which interlock with a tongue-and-groove system for easy installation and feature an antimicrobial surface to help keep your bathroom mold-free.
Maneuverable kitchen-sink sprayers are pretty stan- dard these days, but this handleless fixture is turned on by tapping a simple but- ton. A discreet dial modi- fies the temperature.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The Cambria Quartz consultation will involve looking at many different designs—and if a customer shows interest in a particular design, then the design consultant can show images of previous projects or installations in the showroom that utilize that particular design. Here Cambria Quartz in Ella Matte™ has been used to create a luxe white countertop with </span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">a lattice of delicate dark gray veins.</span>
Poggenpohl’s optimized drawer organizers have the right place for everything—from cutlery and small utensils to fresh fruit and spices. You’ll never lose your coriander again.
The kitchen was moved from a small space off the hallway and is now adjacent to the living area. The duck blue surfaces were made to match the floor tiling.
In the dining room, Guillerme et Chambron armchairs from Maison Gerard surround a CB2 table. The ceiling light is by Lambert &amp; Fils. In the kitchen, rich blue cabinetry with wood details from GD Arredamenti is topped with a Caesarstone “Aire Concrete” counter. The gold artwork is by Joyce Billet.
In the kitchen, quartzite kitchen island countertops and a wall of off-white ceramic tile complement the walnut cabinetry and brass surfaces.
The bathroom was enlivened with a wall of hexagonal blue Pratt &amp; Larson tile.
Before: SHED redesigned the kitchen as a series of interconnected functional zones, which are linked by a continuous kitchen counter. This approach allowed the architects to increase usable space without modifying the house’s exterior. It also helped to visually connect the kitchen with the living area, while still maintaining separation via the walnut plywood cabinets and solid walnut eating counter, which serve as partitions.
"Also consider performance when purchasing an older house, as these properties use a ton of energy,” says Schaer. “Many midcentury homes are minimally insulated and can be costly and challenging to remedy. For example, if you want to add insulation to a roof, you have to add it above the roof because there is no cavity for insulation."
The kitchen has Ikea Sektion Kitchen Cabinet innards paired with Semihandmade fronts, the Desert Grey Supermatte Shaker model. Caesarstone quartz covers the counters and backsplash, and the PC Linear Light is from Hay.
The powder room is wrapped in Josef Frank wallpaper.
The perimeter countertop is made from waxed cold-rolled steel. “I like materials that get better with age; this will fill up with color,” Caleb says.
Though not as popular as they used to be, the classic ceramic pedestal sink can elevate bathrooms with more traditional or heritage design concepts. They harmonize will with subway tiled walls and clawfoot bathtubs.
The team replaced all the cabinetry and fixtures, and located the kitchen sink directly in front of a large window.
The backsplash is made of large cement tiles that were sawed into smaller pieces and rearranged to give a mottled look. An appliance garage hides the "non-sexy things you want to put away," laughs Andrew—the blender, the toaster, and so on.
