Kitchen We Love: Catskills Farmhouse

A self-taught designer with a respect for both new and old embarked upon a solo mission to resuscitate a 19th-century homestead in upstate New York. In the process, he carved out a stunningly modern kitchen in the rear of the rehabilitated 1820s farmhouse. He opened up the back wall with a facade of skyscraper glass and added contemporary finishes (like a striking Cor-Ten fireplace column and wraparound granite countertops) to complement older touches like salvaged ceiling beams and a farmhouse sink.