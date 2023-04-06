Dwell House
NEW
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandanavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Guides
ADUs
Furnishings & Finishes
Gardening & Plants
Kitchen & Bath
Mortgages & Budgets
Prefab
Pros & Project Management
Sustainability
Tech & Automation
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Subscribe
Sign In
k
Collection by
kyle dixon
Kitchen Stuff
View
9
Photos
For this kitchen, the architects paired slate-gray HPL (high-pressure laminate) cabinets by Henrybuilt, cool Basaltina countertops, with custom shelving and a white Corian backsplash.
Blending in with the fiberboard walls, the medium density fiberboard doors in this kitchen hide a pull-out storage system that serves are a kitchen pantry.
This bold, black faucet pairs perfectly with a sturdy farmhouse sink and matching black cabinet hardware.
Top designers give their advice about how to choose a stylish, functional faucet and what it will cost. Hint: it’s more than you may think.
Maneuverable kitchen-sink sprayers are pretty stan- dard these days, but this handleless fixture is turned on by tapping a simple but- ton. A discreet dial modi- fies the temperature.
The green backsplash tiles are vintage, reclaimed from another project.
Share