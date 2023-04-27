SubscribeSign In
c
Collection by Charlotte Oldham

Kitchen sink

View 4 Photos
A cutout in a wall in the kitchen creates a sight line to the living/dining room, which is overlooked by the art loft. The kitchen range is by Fulgor Milano, while the sconces are from Vipp.
A cutout in a wall in the kitchen creates a sight line to the living/dining room, which is overlooked by the art loft. The kitchen range is by Fulgor Milano, while the sconces are from Vipp.
A DeVol marble sink and faucet are lit by Ramsey Conder 8
A DeVol marble sink and faucet are lit by Ramsey Conder 8