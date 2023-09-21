SubscribeSign In
Collection by Aurelia Campbell

Kitchen renovation ideas wine rack

Homeowners Izabel and Paul made a large open kitchen a top priority, insisting on counters at double the standard width.
Polished concrete floors and pale clay plaster on the walls were used throughout the kitchen and living spaces.
Nikki and her mom can enjoy one another's company in the kitchen after a short walk across the garden.
Custom white oak cabinetry defines the open plan kitchen, which also features a stone-topped island and breakfast nook, where Ricks and his family spend much of their time.
Pink marble is unexpected, but adds the touch of warmth every kitchen needs.
After: An all-white palette at the kitchen and master bathroom above creates a cohesive and calm atmosphere.
The expanded kitchen has a large central island, with room for prep, seating, storage, and cooking. The cabinetry is a mix of wood, Shinnoki Milk Oak, and white fronts, Fenix NTM Bianco Kos. The terrazzo counters are by Concrete Collaborative. There are two types of tiles: the Mutina Rombini fluted tile on the island and Cepac Krave Sugar Tiles on the backsplash. “It looks very mid-century modern,” says Blaine of the backsplash tile. “But in this application, it also adds that little touch of depth that I think is really important to making the house feel interesting.” The counter stools are from Hay.
A closer look at the renovated kitchen, which features a large picture window and a beloved chandelier that once hung in the couple's first Berlin apartment.
