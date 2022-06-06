Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandinavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Guides
ADUs
Furnishings & Finishes
Gardening & Plants
Kitchen & Bath
Mortgages & Budgets
Prefab
Pros & Project Management
Sustainability
Tech & Automation
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Subscribe
Sign In
m
Collection by
mary camacho
kitchen renovation
View
6
Photos
Virtue Joinery built the custom cabinetry, composed of plywood stained a soft grey.
The kitchen cabinets, designed by Taku and built by Osamu Hironaga, hold dishes from Taku’s Hasami porcelain line, which is produced in Nagasaki.
Custom cherry veneer cabinetry was designed and installed “to the very smallest inch in terms of tolerance,” Siqueira said.
Sage details on the joinery compliment the natural warmth with black steel shelves and light fittings providing a sharp contrast
Share