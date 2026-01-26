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Collection by Louise Saayman

Kitchen reno

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Kitchen cabinets
Kitchen cabinets
The new kitchen borrowed space and light from the original courtyard. The spirit of the courtyard remains with the buffer between the kitchen and the exterior wall. The cabinets are from Ikea, the countertops are quartzite, and the grill top is from Bertazzoni.
The new kitchen borrowed space and light from the original courtyard. The spirit of the courtyard remains with the buffer between the kitchen and the exterior wall. The cabinets are from Ikea, the countertops are quartzite, and the grill top is from Bertazzoni.
The kitchen opens to the elements thanks to sliding doors from C.R. Laurence. The anigre in the kitchen is the same employed in the master bedroom.
The kitchen opens to the elements thanks to sliding doors from C.R. Laurence. The anigre in the kitchen is the same employed in the master bedroom.
Katie and Bruce love color, which they injected into almost every room. Built-in furniture in the primary bedroom is painted in Benjamin Moore’s Enchanted Forest, and cabinetry in the closet is covered in greenish-yellow Dark Linen, also from Benjamin Moore.
Katie and Bruce love color, which they injected into almost every room. Built-in furniture in the primary bedroom is painted in Benjamin Moore’s Enchanted Forest, and cabinetry in the closet is covered in greenish-yellow Dark Linen, also from Benjamin Moore.
The couple updated the galley kitchen with new Ikea appliances and cabinetry and used a signature curved line to separate the wood floor from black-and-white Merola tile. They used paint from HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams for the interior walls—Notable Hue in the kitchen and White Flour in the dining room. The Lisabo dining table and chairs, as well as the Varmblixt wall-mounted light, are from Ikea. The Roman window shades with valance are from Arlo Blinds, the yellow Tam-Tam Stool in the corner is by Henry Massonnet, and the pendant lamps are from Hampton Bay.
The couple updated the galley kitchen with new Ikea appliances and cabinetry and used a signature curved line to separate the wood floor from black-and-white Merola tile. They used paint from HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams for the interior walls—Notable Hue in the kitchen and White Flour in the dining room. The Lisabo dining table and chairs, as well as the Varmblixt wall-mounted light, are from Ikea. The Roman window shades with valance are from Arlo Blinds, the yellow Tam-Tam Stool in the corner is by Henry Massonnet, and the pendant lamps are from Hampton Bay.
The full height cabinets are made with a vacuum press and glued together with bendable ply and laminate, for durability. French likes to add a surprise into the design wherever possible, like the different interior color seen here, for the homeowners' future delight and discovery.
The full height cabinets are made with a vacuum press and glued together with bendable ply and laminate, for durability. French likes to add a surprise into the design wherever possible, like the different interior color seen here, for the homeowners' future delight and discovery.
Spot Lab repeated a circle motif with the cabinet hardware, adding custom cut-outs to the red Oak units, and oversized pulls to the yellow units.
Spot Lab repeated a circle motif with the cabinet hardware, adding custom cut-outs to the red Oak units, and oversized pulls to the yellow units.
The arched installation is 16.5 feet wide. The wood on the island was salvaged from the house during demolition, and Kev refinished it to be added to the island.
The arched installation is 16.5 feet wide. The wood on the island was salvaged from the house during demolition, and Kev refinished it to be added to the island.
Spot Lab created custom cabinetry with red Oak, Nevamar Laminate in the color Sunray, and painted cabinets to match. "Kris and Kev were totally up for doing something way outside of the box and really pushing it,
Spot Lab created custom cabinetry with red Oak, Nevamar Laminate in the color Sunray, and painted cabinets to match. "Kris and Kev were totally up for doing something way outside of the box and really pushing it,
Spot Lab designed a custom wine rack with pegs and contrasting color.
Spot Lab designed a custom wine rack with pegs and contrasting color.
Spot Lab crafted the custom red oak cabinetry for the niche, which also includes the same green zellige tile used in the stove nook. The wall comes forward on the right to accommodate a powder room sink behind it, and the shallow counter there gets a lot of use for charging devices.
Spot Lab crafted the custom red oak cabinetry for the niche, which also includes the same green zellige tile used in the stove nook. The wall comes forward on the right to accommodate a powder room sink behind it, and the shallow counter there gets a lot of use for charging devices.
“The boys were like, ‘We wanna paint our room navy blue.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, I don’t know guys,’” Brianna recalls. “Aria figured it out.”
“The boys were like, ‘We wanna paint our room navy blue.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, I don’t know guys,’” Brianna recalls. “Aria figured it out.”
A fully integrated kitchen suite of appliances from Gaggenau was one of the project’s biggest costs at $56,300.
A fully integrated kitchen suite of appliances from Gaggenau was one of the project’s biggest costs at $56,300.
The kitchen features a Zia tile backsplash, as well as cabinetry and fluted millwork (in Benjamin Moore’s Burgundy) that were designed by Opa Architecture and fabricated in-house by De Lux Construction.
The kitchen features a Zia tile backsplash, as well as cabinetry and fluted millwork (in Benjamin Moore’s Burgundy) that were designed by Opa Architecture and fabricated in-house by De Lux Construction.
The renovated entry features terrazzo tile and a miniature “mudroom” that contains concealed cubbies for each family member.
The renovated entry features terrazzo tile and a miniature “mudroom” that contains concealed cubbies for each family member.

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