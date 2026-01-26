The couple updated the galley kitchen with new Ikea appliances and cabinetry and used a signature curved line to separate the wood floor from black-and-white Merola tile. They used paint from HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams for the interior walls—Notable Hue in the kitchen and White Flour in the dining room. The Lisabo dining table and chairs, as well as the Varmblixt wall-mounted light, are from Ikea. The Roman window shades with valance are from Arlo Blinds, the yellow Tam-Tam Stool in the corner is by Henry Massonnet, and the pendant lamps are from Hampton Bay.