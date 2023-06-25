Get 20% off Dwell with promo code SUMMER20. Sale ends Saturday.
Kitchen Remodel

Homeowner Isaac Hase installed custom cabinetry from Wisconsin cabinetmaker Woodcraft Specialties.
The renovation updated a pair of staircases—one to the basement, one to the upper level—from their steep, unsafe angle to one that is now up to code. In the dining room, the pendant by Hans-Agne Jakobsson is from Karoline’s family cabin in Germany.
Cedar on the porch’s deck, walls, and ceiling provides a natural counterpoint to the addition’s corrugated black metal cladding.
The shed-roof clerestory pop-up mimics the pitch of the original home’s roofline.
The renovation upgraded the home’s infrastructure from gas to electric, and Isaac built the minimalist range hood.
Influenced by Southern California’s Case Study House program, designer Bob Butler conceived a luminous residence and guest house on a sloping lot in Nashville that originally held a red-brick ranch-style duplex. Western red cedar lines the walkway from the carport to the entrance. The Globe lights are from West Elm.
Light pours into the renovated kitchen from all directions, with the breezy natural palette transforming the room into a warm and inviting family space. After removing walls, the dated and mismatched floors became an eyesore, with Leah opting to replace them with Hakwood Engineered European Oak floors in ‘Aura,’ which run throughout the home.
