McMinn and Janzen's kitchen opens onto a double-height living and dining area.
Behind a pocket door, the pantry has plenty of storage and a prep sink. “These intimate, moody spaces accentuate the brightness of the living area and reinforces the spatial organization of the home,” says the firm.
The shelves and the hidden bar are painted a delightful ‘Tarrytown Green’ by Benjamin Moore.
Doors on the bar allow it to be hidden away for a cleaner look.
The same detailing is found here for consistency, including a quartz counter in Lincoln White from Daltile white counter and a more dramatic porcelain backsplash, the Calacatta Aries pattern from Daltile’s Panoramic Porcelain Series. The faucet is by Grohe.
Polished concrete floors and pale clay plaster on the walls were used throughout the kitchen and living spaces.
The rice cooker garage.
Note Mansawataphaiboon cooks something up.
The electric range and stove hood are both by Wolf, with a Subzero refrigerator and Cove dishwasher. The Franke sink has a DornBracht faucet and Muuto pendant overhead. The island light is by Lambert & Fils.