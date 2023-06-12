Kitchen
Light pours into the renovated kitchen from all directions, with the breezy natural palette transforming the room into a warm and inviting family space. After removing walls, the dated and mismatched floors became an eyesore, with Leah opting to replace them with Hakwood Engineered European Oak floors in ‘Aura,’ which run throughout the home.
The kitchen’s large island is the heart of the home, bringing guests and family together. “The kids love prepping food, coloring, and just chatting with us,” says Leah. “At all times in the day, if someone is in the kitchen, the little ones will gather at the island and get involved in whatever we are doing. It’s sweet that they love being with us in these moments.”