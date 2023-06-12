New Year’s Sale: Get 20% off Dwell with promo code YEAR20
Kitchen

Purchased from its original owner, the 1957 dwelling was reinvigorated, and turned into a space the family can call home for many years to come. “It’s been amazing to see new families buy in our neighborhood, and restore the homes back to their midcentury glory,” says Leah.
Light pours into the renovated kitchen from all directions, with the breezy natural palette transforming the room into a warm and inviting family space. After removing walls, the dated and mismatched floors became an eyesore, with Leah opting to replace them with Hakwood Engineered European Oak floors in ‘Aura,’ which run throughout the home.
The kitchen’s large island is the heart of the home, bringing guests and family together. “The kids love prepping food, coloring, and just chatting with us,” says Leah. “At all times in the day, if someone is in the kitchen, the little ones will gather at the island and get involved in whatever we are doing. It’s sweet that they love being with us in these moments.”
