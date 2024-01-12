Kitchen
No-fuss, sturdy materials, like Kahrs oak chevron floors that camouflage dirt and easy-care black metal siding, free up time for family. “The more durable the material, the less work to maintain it,” says Susie. Also in the kitchen is a quartz countertop by Daltile and faucet from Kohler. The windows are by Milgard.
To keep vases, dishes, and small appliances handy but off the countertop, architect Tamira Sawatzky designed two niches within a wall of deep cabinets. Inset outlets supply power; butcher blocks lines all sides; and Plexiglas doors provide hits of bright orange. Plastic World, a local dealer, custom-cut the Plexiglas for the storage cubby which sits beneath a photo by artist Chris Curreri.
