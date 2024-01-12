Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
Kitchen

In the kitchen, a crisp white VOD tap pops against the warm plaster walls.
Concrete floors and an Ikea kitchen and spice rack make for an affordable, cleanly geometric aesthetic at the back of the bottom floor. The appliances are by Frigidaire, and the black countertops are sealed with Eco Tuff by Eco Procote.
Samuel chose a 36-inch, matte white Cafe Appliance range oven to match the rest of the white-on-white design.
This kitchen in Austin, Texas, was designed by Royce Flournoy and expertly combines black, Shaker-style cabinets, white subway tiles, Carrera marble countertops, and wooden floors to create a balance between rustic warmth and industrial simplicity.
No-fuss, sturdy materials, like Kahrs oak chevron floors that camouflage dirt and easy-care black metal siding, free up time for family. “The more durable the material, the less work to maintain it,” says Susie. Also in the kitchen is a quartz countertop by Daltile and faucet from Kohler. The windows are by Milgard.
Interlocking light and dark hardwood flooring fit right in with the vintage aesthetic of this small flat in Katowice, Poland.
The material palette was investigated early on, along with a variety of layout options. The end product reflected both the homeowner’s style and the unique character of the home.
In the living room and kitchen, soft-but-tough Expanko cork flooring provides comfort and stands up to dings and scuffs. While the kitchen was designed primarily with Surendra and a caregiver’s needs in mind, it also accommodates the five-foot-radius of a wheelchair.
Danish architect Sigurd Larsen needed a new kitchen for his 969-square-foot apartment in the hip Kreuzberg district of Berlin—so he designed his own in collaboration with Reform. Larsen opted for a kitchen in anthracite—as the darker color added contrast to his oak floors and countertops.
The backsplash tiles were imported from American manufacturer Heath Ceramics, in the Chalk-Gunmetal finish from the Classic Field line.
To keep vases, dishes, and small appliances handy but off the countertop, architect Tamira Sawatzky designed two niches within a wall of deep cabinets. Inset outlets supply power; butcher blocks lines all sides; and Plexiglas doors provide hits of bright orange. Plastic World, a local dealer, custom-cut the Plexiglas for the storage cubby which sits beneath a photo by artist Chris Curreri.
Custom un-lacquered brass shelves with hidden lighting help to illuminate the kitchen's work surface. The Moroccan Zellige tile-clad hood is integrated into the backsplash for a more streamlined look.
This home that was built atop of home constructed in World War I is completely reimagined by Daniel Rabin and Annie Ritz of local architecture and design firm And And And Studio. Details like fluted white cabinetry in the kitchen give this LA home a posh look.
Rice is a must for the family's meals. The rice cooker comes out onto the counter when it's time to cook.
The rice cooker garage.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Custom white oak cabinets with push latches provide plenty of storage space. </span>
Aya Amornpan, who co-owns and manages three restaurants, in her dream home kitchen. Behind her is the refrigerator and wine fridge.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Note Mansawataphaiboon cooks something up. </span>The two narrow pullout cabinets to the right of the stove contain bottles of sauces, cooking oil, and condiments.
Get the whole family involved in the kitchen, whether it be teaching young ones a tried-and-true recipe or exploring a new dish together.
