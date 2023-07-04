SubscribeSign In
Collection by Phil Weiss

Kitchen Favorites

New full-height glass doors blur the boundaries between the interior and the outdoors.
Light pours into the renovated kitchen from all directions, with the breezy natural palette transforming the room into a warm and inviting family space. After removing walls, the dated and mismatched floors became an eyesore, with Leah opting to replace them with Hakwood Engineered European Oak floors in ‘Aura,’ which run throughout the home.
The cabinetry is fabricated by a local Indian craftsman styled in the manner of modern German and Italian kitchens at a fraction of the cost.
The floor and the wall merge into one as concrete, wood, and subtle, warm tones create an integrated look. Customized furniture and built-in pieces throughout add to the minimalist vibe.
The pantry lines the wall to the right.
Northcote House by Mitsuori Architects / kitchen
Kitchen
Full-height, black sliding glass doors connect the interior spaces to the rear courtyard and enable indoor/outdoor living.
New custom walnut cabinetry syncs with the rest of the built-ins throughout the home, to create a pleasing rhythm in the open plan. The backsplash is Heath Ceramics tile, and the counter is Pental Quartz. Open shelves at the rear overlook a cozy den, and allow sightlines out the new windows at the front of the home.
