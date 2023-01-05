SubscribeSign In
r
Collection by RG

Kitchen

View 4 Photos
The couple doused the interior in Benjamin Moore’s Simply White to create a bright canvas for their antique furniture and to focus attention on the outdoors.
The couple doused the interior in Benjamin Moore’s Simply White to create a bright canvas for their antique furniture and to focus attention on the outdoors.
The north-facing kitchen features new oak millwork and a lime-paint ceiling. Vintage Thonet chairs surround a marble table designed by Margles.
The north-facing kitchen features new oak millwork and a lime-paint ceiling. Vintage Thonet chairs surround a marble table designed by Margles.
The kitchen features its original built-in clock; a Michael Graves Alessi kettle stands on the range.
The kitchen features its original built-in clock; a Michael Graves Alessi kettle stands on the range.