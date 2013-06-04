Kitchen Essential: Smeg Refrigerator

Leave it to the Italians to perfect the art of kitchen appliances, after all, their famous food has to be cooked somewhere. We love Smeg's classic products, especially their perfectly simple fridge.

Launched in the late 1950s by a family of blacksmiths and kitchen builders, Smeg produced one of the first gas cookers with an automatic switch-on function. Their line of ovens, dishwashers, sinks, hoods, and refrigerators soon followed.