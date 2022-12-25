Blue Savoy marble from Coastal Tile lines the floor.
The kitchen features organic materials, such as wood and leather, with a matte-white quartz counter. "We wanted the space to feel uniquely warm and lived-in while achieving some modern aesthetic," says Tarah.
From lighting to plumbing, here’s what you should know before you start your next update.
Make sure your kitchen fits seamlessly with the rest of your home. A good entertaining space should have a look that's consistent with the overall design, so use finishings, colors, and other elements that compliment the rest of the space.
Kitchen — a simple material palette of alder wood cabinets and soapstone countertops are accented by an oiled steel backsplash and fired clay, farmhouse sink.