Kitchen
If you frequently entertain guests in your home, or love holding long leisurely dinner parties on the weekends, it’s a good idea to keep these points in mind when designing or remodeling your kitchen. Here are some tips on how to turn this functional area into a space that's fit and fun for gatherings.
We'd never knock the classic white backsplash. They come in a range of styles and finishes, from very simple and consistent to handmade and slightly irregular, and work with dark kitchen cabinets just as well as light or white cabinets. In this kitchen, the white countertop matches the white glossy tile backsplash from Porcelain and More.
Choosing a kitchen or bathroom countertop can be nerve-wracking, and we understand why—they can be one of the most expensive aspects of a renovation, with the added responsibility of impacting the aesthetics of a space. Read on as we work our way through the pros and cons of seven of the most common countertop materials.