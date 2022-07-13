SubscribeSign In
KITCHEN

In the kitchen, oak millwork pairs with simple matte black cabinetry and stone accents. Sphere pendant lights from Hub Furniture hang above the island seating, adding a simple, playful touch to the open space. Connected to the garden and main living area, the kitchen is now the ideal location for gathering with friends and family.
Otten opened the kitchen of this midcentury home in the suburbs of Antwerp and inserted a custom-made kitchen island with a pink concrete countertop and electric cooktop range. Pastel shades paired with wood and brass make the salmon-colored island pop.
High cupboards hide the microwave and the oven as well as provide storage. A terrazzo countertop lines the back wall and adds a sense of texture to the space.
"The round form was a spatial decision," shares Otten. "The client wanted an island in relation to the dining room."
Terrazzo flooring replaced the existing porcelain tile floor. "The terrazzo floor is about coming up with this lovely texture that wasn’t just polished concrete," explains Carter.
A large, east-facing window in the kitchen captures morning light. The kitchen is outfitted with Caesarstone Pebble countertops, a Heath Ceramics Lichen backsplash, and Smith & Vallee Woodworks cabinetry.
The island bar in the kitchen features white Arcilla Field tiles by Ann Sacks that match the turquoise tiles used in the guest bathroom. The lights above the bench are classic VL45 Radiohus pendants, which were originally designed in the 1940s by Danish architect Vilhelm Lauritzen for Louis Poulsen for the construction of the Radiohuset building in Copenhagen.
Now, the sizeable kitchen is an exceptional blend of old and new. The original floors, coffered ceiling, and windows are joined with IKEA cabinets with Semihandmade fronts, and Vermont-sourced Danby marble counters.
The minimalist kitchen features Fibonacci Stone Pavlova terrazzo counters and backsplash and Australian Sustainable Hardwoods GOODWOOD joinery. An operable mesh screen slides out to "shut down" the kitchen at night.
The kitchen was constructed with the KXN modular steel system by IMO.
A pair of tilt-and-turn windows flank a fixed window in the kitchen. All glazing is double paned.
Without its former bulky, outdated cabinetry, the new kitchen feels much more spacious. Additional windows and a light color palette creates a breezy feel. The custom-made kitchen island was crafted from Oregon white oak with a Pyrolave (enameled lava stone) countertop. The Balls suspension light is by Parachina. JHID also seamlessly added a period-appropriate, pressed-tin ceiling that looks original to the home.
The backsplash in the kitchen is a frameless sliding window that offers natural cross ventilation. It currently frames the ti-tree fencing, but as the landscaping grows greenery will be visible.
The homeowners are both in the creative field, with connections to a slew of talented artists. What hangs on the walls is only a small portion of their collection.
Oak and concrete surfaces mingle in the kitchen, where views of the landscape are framed through a window and the sliding glass door that opens onto the cedar-clad patio.
Another view of the kitchen reveals fittingly minimalist black-and-white artwork.
Hilary and her husband, Jimmy, opted for a functional, restrained material palette. In the dining room, Rejuvenation pendants hang above a table by Hedge House and chairs from Hay.
In the light-filled kitchen, gray sardo granite by Peraway Marble lines the backsplash and countertop. The kitchen island is built from Plyco birch plywood.
