SubscribeSign In
n
Collection by N Stifler

Kitchen

View 4 Photos
A drop-off station can consist of anything, from nothing more than a narrow shelf with a mirror above it, to a series of hooks with seating, storage, and plants.
A drop-off station can consist of anything, from nothing more than a narrow shelf with a mirror above it, to a series of hooks with seating, storage, and plants.
A soapstone apron-front sink with an integrated drainboard adds a simple yet luxe touch. The single floating shelf puts everyday dishes close by without creating visual clutter.
A soapstone apron-front sink with an integrated drainboard adds a simple yet luxe touch. The single floating shelf puts everyday dishes close by without creating visual clutter.
A Petite Cast Iron Fondue Set from Schoolhouse sits on a kitchen shelf.
A Petite Cast Iron Fondue Set from Schoolhouse sits on a kitchen shelf.