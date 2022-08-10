SubscribeSign In
Collection by Julie Stangl

Kitchen

By far the biggest transformation, the new kitchen enjoys high ceilings from the revamped roofline; all new casework, flooring, and finishes; and a large island. The stools are from 2xhome.
The kitchen has Ikea cabinets with Colonial Bronze hardware that “elevates” them, topped with honed Carrara marble counters. Holly is familiar with using a high-low mix for clients. The stools are by PNW maker Phloem Studios and the ceiling lights were sourced from OneFortyThree.
The master bathroom has a floor-to-ceiling windowed corner that holds a Belle freestanding tub by Progetto and in-wall fixtures by Copper Bath.
Each of the three smaller cabins has a full kitchen.
