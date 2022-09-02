Birch cabinetry and Dekton countertops keep the kitchen minimal, which was a request from the owners to keep attention on the views.
&Tradition's Verner Panton's "Flowerpot
Carmen chose a handmade Spanish tile to feature in her simple kitchen. The spotted gum hardwood floorboards were a surprise hiding beneath the home's linoleum and carpet.
Erica and her mom enjoy cooking together, and this kitchen makes that easy to do so, with an expanded footprint, leathered quartzite counters, and custom white oak cabinetry. Shoe storage was built-in by the exterior door, with a slim cupboard for cleaning supplies.
A cedar-clad ceiling emphasizes the dramatic volumes of the combined living spaces, and the windows bring in the “dappled light” from the trees, says Rogers. The new plan makes entertaining much easier for the couple, with easy flow from the interiors to the roof deck and yard.
Blaine Architects capped the front addition to this Eichler home with a shed roof that mimics the slope of traditional Eichlers, but slants in the opposite direction to make it distinct. The wood screen is made from Accoya.
Aro only produces all-electric homes.
Get the whole family involved in the kitchen, whether it be teaching young ones a tried-and-true recipe or exploring a new dish together.
The renovated kitchen incorporates black vertical timber details contrasting with the use of colour.
The home's original butternut paneling in the kitchen inspired new white oak cabinetry for its open plan layout.
Allowing consumers to pay for purchases in low fixed, monthly payments through a virtual line of credit, Citizens Pay’s buy now and pay over time program unlocks greater flexibility to design your new kitchen without compromise—and spread payments out over a longer period of time.
Swell lights by Pablo hang above Hot Mesh stools from Blu Dot. The millwork is by J. Spix Fine Cabinets.
The once dim, cramped kitchen in this 1963 Eichler in San Jose, California, now features luxe vinyl tiling, white slab fronts from Semihandmade, and a dual-pane window, courtesy of Cathie Hong Interiors.
Living room, Maison JJ Joubert
Parota wood continues in the spacious kitchen. Marisa and Christopher found the blue tile that runs throughout the home on a trip to León, Mexico. "It called out to us," says Christopher. Festooned with small stars, its tone matches the color of the ocean perfectly.