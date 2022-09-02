SubscribeSign In
Living room, Maison JJ Joubert
Living room, Maison JJ Joubert
Parota wood continues in the spacious kitchen. Marisa and Christopher found the blue tile that runs throughout the home on a trip to León, Mexico. "It called out to us," says Christopher. Festooned with small stars, its tone matches the color of the ocean perfectly.
Beside a simple but spacious kitchen, the living area is meant to be warm and casual.
52 Lotta Lane in Hudson, New York, is currently listed for $995,000 by Annabel Taylor of Sotheby's International Realty.
The pergola was removed, the exterior wall opened up, and a new dining room added. The 12-foot-long sliding pocket doors manufactured by Western Window Systems recede all the way into the wall for total indoor/outdoor flow. The new patio received cement tile—the Arc pattern from Clé Tile—its black and white palette coordinating with the new white paint and black window frames of the exterior.
When the husband-and-wife team behind Austin-based Co(X)ist Studio set out to remodel their 1962 ranch-style house, they wanted to update it to suit their modern lifestyles—as well as demonstrate the design sensibilities of their young firm. The original home was dim, compartmentalized, and disconnected from the outdoors. Architects Frank and Megan Lin opened up the floor plan, created an addition, and built an expansive back porch, using several reclaimed materials in the process.
An inset shelf is a nice moment at the end of the counter. The globe lights are original, painted white.
Custom white oak cabinets compose the kitchen. They’re topped with Calacatta Bella Honed Marble. Fiber Stools by Muuto are tucked under the counter.
Oak and concrete surfaces mingle in the kitchen, where views of the landscape are framed through a window and the sliding glass door that opens onto the cedar-clad patio.
In the angular primary bathroom, “there’s a lot of levels, there’s a lot going on,” says Carine. “ Plaster felt like a really natural element that went with the architectural style of the house, but then it also sort of neutralised the busyness of all the things that were going on.” Travertine parquet tiles line the floor.
The couple requested deep drawers that would make it easy to store all of their appliances and kitchenware. "We're avid cooks," Janet says.
"The owners wanted to stay away from marble for durability reasons and didn’t like the look of a lot of traditional granites,
A set of fine glass doors connects the kitchen with the dining room
Designers Sandy Gallois and Hana Mattingly worked with the owners to instill a whole new look and feel to this Lake Tahoe cabin, starting in the kitchen. “We're big foodies, and we love to cook and host,” says Kirsti, so the home was designed for friends and family to gather. As such, the designers relocated the sink to the peninsula so that whomever is there can stay in the conversation. The stools are the Danish Design Store High Stool, in soaped oak and natural leather.
The pantry lines the wall to the right.
