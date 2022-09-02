Kitchen cabinets
The pergola was removed, the exterior wall opened up, and a new dining room added. The 12-foot-long sliding pocket doors manufactured by Western Window Systems recede all the way into the wall for total indoor/outdoor flow. The new patio received cement tile—the Arc pattern from Clé Tile—its black and white palette coordinating with the new white paint and black window frames of the exterior.
When the husband-and-wife team behind Austin-based Co(X)ist Studio set out to remodel their 1962 ranch-style house, they wanted to update it to suit their modern lifestyles—as well as demonstrate the design sensibilities of their young firm. The original home was dim, compartmentalized, and disconnected from the outdoors. Architects Frank and Megan Lin opened up the floor plan, created an addition, and built an expansive back porch, using several reclaimed materials in the process.
In the angular primary bathroom, “there’s a lot of levels, there’s a lot going on,” says Carine. “ Plaster felt like a really natural element that went with the architectural style of the house, but then it also sort of neutralised the busyness of all the things that were going on.” Travertine parquet tiles line the floor.
Designers Sandy Gallois and Hana Mattingly worked with the owners to instill a whole new look and feel to this Lake Tahoe cabin, starting in the kitchen. “We're big foodies, and we love to cook and host,” says Kirsti, so the home was designed for friends and family to gather. As such, the designers relocated the sink to the peninsula so that whomever is there can stay in the conversation. The stools are the Danish Design Store High Stool, in soaped oak and natural leather.
