Kitchen Cabinetry
Shands paired maple wood kitchen cabinets with veined marble countertops to provide character to the space without overwhelming it. "These materials, complemented by the open shelves with stacked ceramics, are key to the experience," she says. Sub-Zero undercounter refrigerators and freezer opened the kitchen up to allow for more counter space.
A vaulted roof over the center of the home caps a showstopping kitchen. “Instead of everyone gravitating to the hearth,” says Freyinger, “the center of the house is the focus of attention. Everything—the airflow, the people—converges there.” The white-washed OSB millwork is by MasonHaus, and the appliances are from Miele.