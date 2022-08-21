Kitchen
Importantly, the combined vision underpins all aspects of the build: architecture and construction dovetail with a focus on family and the pared-back nature of the house. Adding to the individual sense of place, Matt constructed the Japanese-inspired fireplace himself. While an astute choice, it allows the family to gather around a sculptural and practical focal point while taking in the breathtaking views. Eloise Collins says, "It was an emotional roller coaster but at the end of the day, we remained focused on our goal and supported each other when things got tough."
"Also consider performance when purchasing an older house, as these properties use a ton of energy,” says Schaer. “Many midcentury homes are minimally insulated and can be costly and challenging to remedy. For example, if you want to add insulation to a roof, you have to add it above the roof because there is no cavity for insulation."
25 more saves