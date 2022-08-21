SubscribeSign In
The large sliding glass doors connect the living room with one of two exterior decks. Lacking outdoor space in their San Francisco rental, Tom and Scott were eager to maximize the connection to their new wooded backyard – both visually and functionally.
Filled with artisanal touches and special pieces, the property is being sold fully furnished.
In certain places, the scale of the home is adjusted for children. A standard door, covered in chalk-board paint, has a 48-inch-tall door set inside it.
Together, Cumulus Studio and the Collins's opted for a transparent approach to architecture. In the living areas, quality charcoal cabinetry and ceiling promote cozy interiors, at once harmonizing with and deflecting attention to the exceptional views.
Clara moved the lighting in the kitchen nook to create a banquette area for better flow. A Schoolhouse Ostara Pendant in satin black hangs over a CB2 Odyssey table and Serena & Lily Tucker chairs.
Importantly, the combined vision underpins all aspects of the build: architecture and construction dovetail with a focus on family and the pared-back nature of the house.  Adding to the individual sense of place, Matt constructed the Japanese-inspired fireplace himself.  While an astute choice, it allows the family to gather around a sculptural and practical focal point while taking in the breathtaking views.  Eloise Collins says, "It was an emotional roller coaster but at the end of the day, we remained focused on our goal and supported each other when things got tough."
Read on for all the pros and cons to keep in mind for an educated decision about installing a kitchen sink.
"Also consider performance when purchasing an older house, as these properties use a ton of energy,” says Schaer. “Many midcentury homes are minimally insulated and can be costly and challenging to remedy. For example, if you want to add insulation to a roof, you have to add it above the roof because there is no cavity for insulation."
“A few overlooked features that clients must consider include a coffee station, pot filler, the kitchen’s connection to the [other spaces], skylights, and island outlets,” he says.
A single bowl sink is self-explanatory: it consists of a sink that is not divided up into separate areas.
The once dim, cramped kitchen in this 1963 Eichler in San Jose, California, now features luxe vinyl tiling, white slab fronts from Semihandmade, and a dual-pane window, courtesy of Cathie Hong Interiors.
A high-efficiency wood stove found on a remainder sale pairs with radiant heated concrete floors and solar power to keep the homeowner cozy even when power goes out.
“Lydia and Ian both have great taste and a deep appreciation of quality design,” says Agnello; the couple describe their style and aesthetic as “James Bond meets Barbarella.”
The lighting, tile, and drawer pulls all feature a circular form that was inspired by the home's curves.
The spectacular kitchen renovation includes repurposed cabinets, almost entirely unrecognizable after their modern facelift. The original cabinets were painted (Benjamin Moore 'Onyx') and reinstalled in an updated configuration. Even the new kitchen peninsula was made from reused original cabinets.
In the kitchen, a sliding glass door provides direct access to a large adjacent terrace.
