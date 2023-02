The designers specified custom cabinets in Benjamin Moore ‘Midnight Oil’ with honed marble on the counter, backsplash, and forming a functional ledge. The Yokato faucet in Brushed Nordic Brass PVD syncs with the Composers Sconces by Allied Maker. The walls are covered in Roman Clay, ‘Full Circle,’ from Portola Paints. The clay has “this really soft, buttery texture, so it’s very subtle but cozy,” says Gallois. “Almost like a cocoon.”