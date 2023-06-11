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Collection by Sherri Summers

Kitchen

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Zia terrazzo tile in Mesquite provides some color on the floor, while surrounding windows and a skylight make the space bright. Bosch appliances were selected for the kitchen, too.
Zia terrazzo tile in Mesquite provides some color on the floor, while surrounding windows and a skylight make the space bright. Bosch appliances were selected for the kitchen, too.
A new office sits at the front of the house, and its moody walls and bookshelves contrast the other rooms' mostly light and neutral palette.
A new office sits at the front of the house, and its moody walls and bookshelves contrast the other rooms' mostly light and neutral palette.
To preserve the original windows, there’s a cut-out at the back of the cabinetry that was filled with herb pots. “You want to feel that this kitchen is an intervention, not an original part,” says Kaplan.
To preserve the original windows, there’s a cut-out at the back of the cabinetry that was filled with herb pots. “You want to feel that this kitchen is an intervention, not an original part,” says Kaplan.
“It’s like being on a tropical island where you can take a shower under the trees, except you’re actually in Warsaw,” says Karol.
“It’s like being on a tropical island where you can take a shower under the trees, except you’re actually in Warsaw,” says Karol.
A domed copper light fixture by Atelier001 hangs above the dining table.
A domed copper light fixture by Atelier001 hangs above the dining table.
Concrete and travertine slabs were installed on the exterior, alongside an ipe deck with mahogany railings.
Concrete and travertine slabs were installed on the exterior, alongside an ipe deck with mahogany railings.
An oversized skylight illuminates the kitchen throughout the day.
An oversized skylight illuminates the kitchen throughout the day.
The studio is a miniature living suite that flexes with use, whether the owners are entertaining or hosting guests and family. It has a full bathroom and kitchenette, the latter with white oak cabinetry and terrazzo counters, and a dining area with an EMEA bistro table and two About a Chair armchairs from Hay.
The studio is a miniature living suite that flexes with use, whether the owners are entertaining or hosting guests and family. It has a full bathroom and kitchenette, the latter with white oak cabinetry and terrazzo counters, and a dining area with an EMEA bistro table and two About a Chair armchairs from Hay.
A skylight spans across most of the primary bathroom. Baker used two different tile shapes in the same color for a custom pattern, and paired it with terrazzo on the floor.
A skylight spans across most of the primary bathroom. Baker used two different tile shapes in the same color for a custom pattern, and paired it with terrazzo on the floor.
A large island is now central to the space, with a dropped ceiling overhead that’s also functional, for it holds lights and a Miele Ceiling Extractor Range Hood.
A large island is now central to the space, with a dropped ceiling overhead that’s also functional, for it holds lights and a Miele Ceiling Extractor Range Hood.
New custom walnut cabinetry syncs with the rest of the built-ins throughout the home, to create a pleasing rhythm in the open plan. The backsplash is Heath Ceramics tile, and the counter is Pental Quartz. Open shelves at the rear overlook a cozy den, and allow sightlines out the new windows at the front of the home.
New custom walnut cabinetry syncs with the rest of the built-ins throughout the home, to create a pleasing rhythm in the open plan. The backsplash is Heath Ceramics tile, and the counter is Pental Quartz. Open shelves at the rear overlook a cozy den, and allow sightlines out the new windows at the front of the home.