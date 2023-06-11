Kitchen
The studio is a miniature living suite that flexes with use, whether the owners are entertaining or hosting guests and family. It has a full bathroom and kitchenette, the latter with white oak cabinetry and terrazzo counters, and a dining area with an EMEA bistro table and two About a Chair armchairs from Hay.
New custom walnut cabinetry syncs with the rest of the built-ins throughout the home, to create a pleasing rhythm in the open plan. The backsplash is Heath Ceramics tile, and the counter is Pental Quartz. Open shelves at the rear overlook a cozy den, and allow sightlines out the new windows at the front of the home.