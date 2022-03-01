A built-in banquette with a custom table designed by Engelsman saves space. The bench has a cushion made by Caroline and the chairs are Vintage J.L. Moller Model #75 Dining Chairs. A partial wall now separates the adjacent den and TV room, to balance connection and separation.
Lekien outfitted the kitchen with oak cabinetry, pale oak flooring, and ceramic wall tile with a matte finish.
The living area features a Strato CB2 sectional that Melody owned before the couple moved in together. In the kitchen, pendants made by the pair hang over a concrete-topped island.
In the open-plan kitchen and dining room, Mandy recreated a central storage wall she had also devised for their previous apartment to organize, and hide, the couple’s belongings.
The focus of the renovation was the kitchen, where the textures of tiles and brickwork play backdrop to considered, bespoke carpentry.
The architects bought standard-size cabinets and played around with different configurations to make the layout feel bespoke at an affordable cost.
Light woods and white-painted MDF panels pair with racing green cabinetry in the kitchen of an ADU designed by L.A. architect John Colter for composer Brad Breeck and fashion designer Jeana Sohn.
The home is built around a small central courtyard with a tree at its center, which is surrounded on the ground floor by the dining room, living room, and kitchen.
The cabinetry is fabricated by a local Indian craftsman styled in the manner of modern German and Italian kitchens at a fraction of the cost.