Kitchen
Sherry, Anthony, and their children, Zuri and Mateo, make the most of the kitchen and dining area in their new home. Harbour chairs by Menu surround a Tulip table by Eero Saarinen for Knoll. The A-Beam pendant is from Hand&Eye, and the ceramics are by Gopi Shah. Appliances include a Fisher & Paykel stove and a wine cooler from KitchenAid.
The kitchen is located in a bespoke timber joinery unit that divides the “living shed.” The timber has been stained black to contrast with the surrounding timber cladding, and brass counters and backsplashes echo the use of brass details throughout the interior. “Brass was a very special material—used sparingly—that has come to be a hallmark of the project,” says architect Ben Shields.
DeNiord designed a simple concrete bench with a honed top to run parallel to the randomly sized concrete pads that lead to the covered entry. He planted blueberry bushes behind the bench and a river birch tree behind the boulder. To conjure a wabi-sabi feel outdoors, diNiord poured concrete around a boulder. “It represents the interruption of perfect geometry,” he says.
The designers specified custom cabinets in Benjamin Moore ‘Midnight Oil’ with honed marble on the counter, backsplash, and forming a functional ledge. The Yokato faucet in Brushed Nordic Brass PVD syncs with the Composers Sconces by Allied Maker. The walls are covered in Roman Clay, ‘Full Circle,’ from Portola Paints. The clay has “this really soft, buttery texture, so it’s very subtle but cozy,” says Gallois. “Almost like a cocoon.”